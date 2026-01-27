Woman Refused To Let Her Roommate’s Friend Crash At Their Apartment Because She Values Her Privacy, So Now She’s Accused Of Being Selfish And Unfriendly

Not all friends of roommates are welcome in your house.

This woman was asked by her roommate if a friend could stay over for a few nights.

She said no because she values her personal space, but she still offered to meet them for drinks.

Now, her roommate accused her of being “unfriendly” and “unsupportive.”

Was this fair? Read the full story below and share your thoughts.

AITA for refusing to let my roommate’s friend stay over even though they were “just visiting”? My roommate asked if their friend could crash at our place for a couple of nights. Because they were in town. I said no because we literally just cleaned the apartment. And I value my personal space.

This woman’s roommate got upset and called her “unfriendly.”

My roommate got really upset. They accused me of being “unfriendly” and “unsupportive.” I offered to meet the friend outside or grab drinks. But they still got mad.

So, now she’s thinking if she should have been more flexible instead.

I might be the jerk because it was only for a couple of nights. And I could’ve been more flexible. But I also feel like it’s my right to say no in my own home. So, AITA?

Let’s check out the comments of other people on this story.

This person gives their honest opinion.

Here’s another personal thought about the matter.

This one thinks she doesn’t have many friends.

Short and simple.

Finally, this one makes a valid point.

Protecting your privacy is not the same as being “unfriendly.”

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.