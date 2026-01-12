Woman Requested A Day To Work From Home To Recover From An Illness But Her New Boss Refused, So She Spent Three Extra Days Relaxing At The Beach

Health is always more important than work.

This woman caught a severe cold over the holidays and requested to work from home to completely recover.

Her supervisor refused and instead demanded she get a doctor’s note.

So she followed her boss’s instructions and went to the doctor, only to be told to rest for another 3 days.

Check out the full story below for all the details.

Denied WFH for one day but got 3 days on sick leave. This happened over the December holiday season when I took a week off to celebrate Christmas with family. Unfortunately, I got a severe fever with a cold and tested negative several times for Covid. So my holiday week was spent laid up in bed and/or on the couch watching Netflix, drinking soup, and sleeping. All socializing was cancelled.

This woman decided to work from home following the weekend she was sick.

I work at a clinic, so just to be safe, I decided to err on the side of caution and take a WFH day following the weekend. I was not actively having a fever but had a terrible cough that would leave me hacking up phlegm every hour. I could do my work on a computer and it did not require me to physically be at the clinic. My company does not allow for self-reporting sick leave. But it will let you WFH if you need another day and aren’t required to be around.

Unfortunately, her immediate supervisor didn’t believe in WFH and asked her to get a doctor’s note.

I called my immediate supervisor, a new joinee, on Friday morning to request Monday as WFH. She told me that she does not “believe in WFH” and needs a doctor’s certificate to approve my day off. Nothing else mattered. “Come back on Tuesday with a sick certificate,” she said. Alrighty then.

Her doctor advised her to take the next three days off.

I went to a doctor on Sunday who said I wasn’t well enough to go into work and gave me the next three days off. I wrote a polite email with the sick cert attached to HR and the supervisor. When I went back to work on Thursday, she was visibly unhappy and did not speak to me at all. You can bet I was smiling all day.

She spent her sick leave relaxing on a beach.

The best part was that I spent those three days outside in the sun. And relaxing at a secluded beach. Just enough to make up for not being able to have a cozy Christmas. Happy Monday, all! ❤️

Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

Short and straightforward.

This person had a similar experience.

This user shares a meaningful remark.

I would report this manager to HR, says this one.

Lol. Indeed!

You want a doctor’s certificate, you got it!

If you liked that story, check out this post about a group of employees who got together and why working from home was a good financial decision.