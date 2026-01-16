Woman Stated Her Weight After A Coworker Criticized Her Indulgent Diet, But The Coworker Took It As An Insult
by Liberty Canlas
What a person eats is not anyone else’s business.
This woman’s coworker, Kate, said her diet would make her fat. So she replied with her weight, which Kate misinterpreted as an insult.
Read the full story below.
AITAH for telling an coworker (30f) my (25f) weight when she said my diet will make me fat?
My coworker, whom I will call Kate, has been really obsessed with people’s diets. She always checks labels on her food and will loudly exclaim if something is high in sugar.
She has also been making comments on me and my coworkers’ lunches, and it was really bothering us.
Before I get into the story, I know the smart and correct move was to contact HR, but I am just asking if I am a jerk for what I said in the moment.
My coworkers, Kate, and I were eating at a buffet-style place after work one day, and we all ate our meals, and I went up to get ice cream and a cookies for dessert.
I ended up putting some ice cream in between the cookies to make an ice cream sandwich, and Kate made a disgusted face. I asked her what was up, and she just said, “It’s just that that is kind of a crazy thing to eat.”
For context, I literally had a salad and soup for my dinner. I love to eat all kinds of food and eat pretty healthy, and I am not scared to indulge sometimes.
This woman snapped back at kate for criticizing her diet.
I got irritated and asked why, and she said it was a lot of sugar and she wouldn’t do it. I told her that it was really good, and then she kind of said in a snappy tone: “You’re going to gain a lot of weight if that’s good to you.”
This really infuriated me, and I said: “I’ve been 110 pounds for years. I don’t think you should be worried about my weight.”
She said, “Are you implying I’m overweight?”
I just said, “No,” and then tried to just talk to my other coworkers the rest of the night.
Apparently, Kate went to another coworker I am friends with, who wasn’t there, that I implied she was fat and I was “flaunting” my weight in front of her.
I truly don’t see how I implied that, but maybe in her eyes, I am the jerk. For context again, Kate is a bigger lady. She’s not fat but she’s not thin. AITAH?
You stated a fact about yourself, and Kate somehow made it about herself.
Stop sticking your nose in other people’s food.
