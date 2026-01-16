Woman Stated Her Weight After A Coworker Criticized Her Indulgent Diet, But The Coworker Took It As An Insult

What a person eats is not anyone else’s business.

This woman’s coworker, Kate, said her diet would make her fat. So she replied with her weight, which Kate misinterpreted as an insult.

Read the full story below.

AITAH for telling an coworker (30f) my (25f) weight when she said my diet will make me fat?

My coworker, whom I will call Kate, has been really obsessed with people’s diets. She always checks labels on her food and will loudly exclaim if something is high in sugar.

She has also been making comments on me and my coworkers’ lunches, and it was really bothering us.

Before I get into the story, I know the smart and correct move was to contact HR, but I am just asking if I am a jerk for what I said in the moment.

My coworkers, Kate, and I were eating at a buffet-style place after work one day, and we all ate our meals, and I went up to get ice cream and a cookies for dessert.

I ended up putting some ice cream in between the cookies to make an ice cream sandwich, and Kate made a disgusted face. I asked her what was up, and she just said, “It’s just that that is kind of a crazy thing to eat.”

For context, I literally had a salad and soup for my dinner. I love to eat all kinds of food and eat pretty healthy, and I am not scared to indulge sometimes.