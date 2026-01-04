Woman Struggles To Work Overnight Beside Her Snoring Partner, But She Feels Guilty Asking Her To Nap In A Different Room

Working from home overnight can be challenging.

This woman and her partner worked late shifts in their shared family room.

But when her partner started napping and snoring loudly on the couch, it became overwhelming for her

She wanted to ask her to nap in a different room, but she fears her partner might get upset.

WIBTA if I asked my partner to start napping upstairs?

WIBTA if I asked my partner to start napping upstairs? My partner (36F) and I (33F) both work overnight shifts on different nights. We both work from home and will typically vibe together in our family room for the duration of our shifts. On nights I work, she regularly gets tired around 2 to 3 am and wants to nap. Problem is, she snores.

This woman notices how bad her partner snores when sleeping or napping.

In bed, she has a wedge pillow and uses nose strips. In our family room, she’s just on a couch in a bad snoring position. I feel like a jerk because she can’t help it and she doesn’t like going up to our bedroom to nap. It sometimes turns into fully sleeping for the night vs just a nap.

The snores make her anxious, so she fears she might be called a jerk if she asks her to nap in the bedroom.

But the repetitive, constant noises makes me anxious. I really don’t know what that’s about but it gives me chest anxiety. And I cannot focus on what I’m doing. WIBTA? I feel like it’s a sensitive topic, plus it’s not her fault, but it stresses me out so badly.

Snoring is a serious problem that shouldn’t be ignored.

