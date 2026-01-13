Woman Tried To Snap A Quick Photo Of Her Instagram-Worthy Dinner, So Her Friend Mocked Her As “Cringe” And She Left The Entire Group Behind

Sometimes all it takes is one petty moment to reveal who in your friend group actually doesn’t respect you.

AITA for walking out of the restaurant and leaving my friend My girlfriends and I went to a restaurant two days ago (I was the designated driver). I ordered my meal and they ordered their meal. I went to take a picture of my plate, and before I could even take the picture, one of them used her fork and stirred up my food.

I got upset and asked her why she would do that, and she told me it was “cringe” to take pictures of food. I could tell the other girls were uncomfortable, but no one stood up for me. All I wanted was a dang pic because my plate was presented beautifully.

I got upset and just walked out of the restaurant and drove home, leaving them behind. When I got home, I asked who paid for my meal and Zelled her the cost.

They started texting me and telling me that it was just a joke, what I did was immature, and that it was wrong of me to leave them behind considering I was the driver. I do feel like I overreacted, but I also feel like what she did was mean. AITA?

Redditors chime in with their thoughts.

If this friend had such strong feelings about her taking photos, surely she could figure out how to get home herself.

It sounds like this user would have done far worse than just drive home.

Cringe or not, it was her right to do what she wanted with her own food.

No one should just stand by while their “friend” bullies them for something totally innocent.

If there’s anyone you should be able to be “cringe” around it’s your friends.

Maybe it’s about time to leave this friendship in the past.

