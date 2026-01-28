Woman Tried To Spend Her First Christmas With Her Partner While Including Both Divorced Parents, But Last-Minute Cancellations And Hurt Feelings Left Her Wondering If She Ruined The Holiday

Christmas feels different once you’re no longer planning it just for yourself.

So, what would you do if you just moved in with your partner and wanted to spend your first Christmas together, but every plan you made seemed to upset someone else?

Would you keep trying? Or would you just make plans for yourself?

In the following story, one daughter finds herself in this situation and has exhausted every option.

Here’s what’s going on.

AITA for not having Christmas dinner with my family My boyfriend (28) and I (25) want to spend Christmas together. We’ve been dating for 5 months and just moved in together. His parents invited my whole family and us for Christmas dinner. My brothers (21, 29) and I used to celebrate Christmas separately bc my parents are divorced. So, dinner with my dad, drinks and presents with my mum, or the other way round. The girlfriends of my Brothers both spent Christmas with their parents. I invited my mum (and brothers) to dinner at my in-laws’, but she declined, saying it was never like this and that she wants to spend it at home with us children.

Now, she’s confused about what to do.

I then invited my dad so my brothers could spend Christmas dinner with my mom, and my boyfriend and I could come for some drinks and presents, then drive with my dad to my in-laws for dinner. My mum was not amused by this plan, but said it was ok. I told her that next year we could go to her, she said we‘ll see what next year brings, and that she doesn‘t plan ahead this far. My dad accepted the invite but cancelled today (23rd Dec), saying he has to wake up early on 25th and wants to spend Christmas alone. Sooo, I don‘t want to cancel with my in-laws, but maybe this is one of the last Christmases I could celebrate with my mum and/or my dad. AITA?

Eek! This is a tough decision for anyone.

Let’s see what the people on Reddit think she should do.

It’s a big part of growing up, but the best thing she can do is spend it where she wants.

