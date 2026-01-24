Woman Wants To Quit Her Team And Join Their Competitor To Enjoy Her Hobby, But Her Teammates Are Pressuring Her To Stay

It’s hard when you really love something, but then things out of your control change your feelings.

AITA for quitting a team because I had a bad experience and going to their biggest competitor, but only because it is the next most feasible option? I do this very niche activity where you practice 12-hour days throughout the summer with about 100-150 other people, and so you quickly build family-like bonds with the people you practice with. This past summer was my third season with this group and I was one of the leaders.

My first two seasons I had a blast with the group and really felt like this was the group I was meant to be with, but this past season I had a terrible time to the point where I was hating the activity altogether.

Keep in mind too that this was my 10th consecutive year doing the activity and I have been with about 5 other groups in the past. This is not an uncommon thing to move from group to group based on location/skill/personal preference/etc. For some additional context, I love this activity with my whole heart and owe everything that I am to the activity. In my eyes, the fact that this group made me hate the activity was so unforgivable that I began to build a resentment towards the group. Fast forward to now, I am now auditioning for their biggest competitor group, but only because it is the next most feasible option for me.

People in the group keep telling me that I should be loyal to them and come back, and that “everyone has bad seasons.”

My issue with this line of thinking is that, for me, it wasn’t just “a bad season,” it was the season that almost made me almost quit the activity altogether. On top of this, someone very important to me is the director of this group and doesn’t seem to understand how hurt I was by this past season, but at the same time I can see why they feel this way because they have been with this same group for longer than I have been alive. Like me, this activity has also made them who they are today, but the difference is that I have moved around to different groups and they have just stayed with this group.

Within the past week, I gave them a call to have a conversation about how I will be auditioning for their biggest competitor because I thought that just ignoring the problem between us would be like ignoring “the giant pink elephant in the room” whenever we happen to be around each other. Today I find out that the person thought that I should not have talked to them about it and that they would have rather just not talk about it. AITA for thinking/feeling this way?

Leave the LARPers alone! (Live action role play)

I don’t get why anyone would be upset. Get over yourselves.

Nice. We don’t seem to have that in Canada. I could be wrong.

Definitely better to bow out quietly.

I wish her the best of luck!

