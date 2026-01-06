Woman Was About To Blow Out Her Birthday Candles, But An Entitled Mother Insisted Her Toddler Should Do It Instead

It’s funny how so many entitled people think the world revolves around their children.

So, what would you do if you were celebrating your birthday at a restaurant and a random mom marched over and insisted her toddler should blow out your candles because “he loves doing that?”

Would you oblige? Or would you blow your own candles out?

In the following story, one woman finds herself in this situation and decides they’re her candles.

Here’s the full scoop.

She demanded I let her kid blow out my birthday candles I was having a small birthday dinner with friends at a restaurant, and when the cake arrived with lit candles, everyone started singing. Out of nowhere, a mom from a nearby table walks over with her toddler and says, “Let him blow out the candles. He loves doing that.” I thought she was joking, but she was very serious.

Of course, she refused.

I was caught off guard when my friend stepped in and said, “It’s her birthday.” The mom actually scoffed and said, “So? He’s just a kid. Don’t be rude.” I blew out my own candles, and she walked away muttering that I ruined her evening. Sorry, but your kid is not entitled to hijack someone else’s celebration.

Wow! Now, that’s next-level entitlement.

Let’s see if the people over at Reddit have ever dealt with anything similar.

Here’s an interesting point.

For this person, this proves why today’s kids are so spoiled.

According to this person, they would’ve gotten rude.

Yes, it’s very gross.

That woman had a lot of nerve.

That poor child may never learn how to act in public if she has anything to do with it.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.