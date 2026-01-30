Woman Was Excited To Tell Her Friend About Her Fourth Pregnancy, But Her Friend Knows The Truth And Thinks She’s Being Incredibly Selfish

True friends show genuine care and support… unless, of course, it’s a bad decision.

In this story, a woman found out her friend was pregnant again for the fourth time with her fourth partner.

While her friend was excited to tell her the news, she wasn’t as exhilarated as her friend had expected.

Was her reaction valid? Check out the full details below…

AITAH for not giving more of a response to my pregnant friend? My (31F) friend (37F) texts me that she’s pregnant again with her fourth child. It is by her fourth baby daddy. Her oldest is like 21. Then 18, then 10.

This woman’s friend kept joking about having more kids.

The whole time before she got pregnant, she kept joking. She said her boyfriend of four months kept saying he wants kids. She joked that maybe she’ll give him kids because he has a lot of money. She joked so much about it that I kind of stopped caring.

When her friend broke the news, her reaction was short and simple.

Then, she confessed that she’s already cheated on him. When she texted me with the news, all I could say was, “Wow.” She got angry at me and started going off. She said I’m not a good friend. She said she supported me after I got my D&E. She said I’m not supporting her now.

She told her friend she really was at a loss for words.

I told her I really was at a loss for words when she gave me the news. That’s really all I could fathom to say at the moment. But also, what do you want me to say? If anyone has experience having kids, it’s her.

Now, she’s wondering if she should have shown more care and support.

The fact that she joked around so much about this guy she barely knew really made me not care. He is someone she is now living with. It comes to a point where you have to take responsibility for a repeated action. She has already done this four times now. AITA for not helping or supporting her more?

Let’s read the responses of other people to this story.

This person makes a valid point.

Short and simple.

Here’s another honest opinion,

You can’t blame someone for their lack of excitement.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.