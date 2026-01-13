Woman Was Flying Home To Visit Her Dad, So He Offered To Buy Her Tickets. But Little Did She Know, Her Flight Would Provoke Her Stepmom.

As you become an adult, it’s only natural that your behavior toward your parents changes, as theirs does with you.

Gone are the days of their superior power; now you’re equals, adults who – ideally – enjoy one another’s company and treat the other with respect.

This is very much true of the woman in this story and her father, who respects her time and opinions, and treats her as such.

Unfortunately though, her stepmom really hasn’t followed suit.

AITA for “dictating” my flight details? I am a twenty-year-old woman, and I grew up with divorced parents in two different states. My dad got remarried to a woman (my stepmom), and growing up with her was rough. She is the kind of person who has to be ‘right’ all of the time (even when she’s clearly in the wrong) and likes to walk all over people to prove her point. We recently had a long weekend break at my college, and I had plans to visit my dad during that time. My dad texted and asked me if the flight he found worked for me. I’d be flying from Pittsburgh to Greensboro, with a stop in Charlotte.

Here’s the thing: normally I just fly directly to Charlotte as it is a quick and easy trip. Also, Charlotte is thirty minutes closer to where he lives. I mentioned that the last two flights I was on (travels that weren’t to my dad’s) had issues with the connections, where due to weather and mechanical problems I was stuck and had to be put on a new flight. Also, I am a resident assistant, and needed to be back on campus by a certain day and time, and don’t want being stuck somewhere that prevents me from returning when I need to. I then politely asked if I could just be put on the direct flight to Charlotte I usually take, and he said that was fine. He booked the flight and all was good.

Fast forward to the day after I arrive, and my stepmom and I are driving to the grocery store. She asked me out of the blue why I requested a different flight than the one to Greensboro. I gave her the same reasons I gave my dad, only for her to over power me with a “But you aren’t the one paying!!” I calmly explained to her that I understand I’m not the one paying, but my dad asked me for my input so I gave it based on my parameters. She then raised her voice and went on that, “sometimes we have to be inconvenienced to save money, especially when it comes to flights.”

I calmly reminded her that she has always pushed me to “speak up more” and “be more communicative”, so that is simply what I did: speak up and let my dad know that the direct flight to Charlotte worked a lot better for me. My stepmom then huffed and called me ungrateful for having a dad that wants to see me, so I just stayed silent and didn’t buy into her antics. It’s like the minute I stick up for myself, I’m being punished all of a sudden. It feels like my stepmom is inadvertently training me to not speak up so the world can walk all over me, but am I really in the wrong here for giving my preferences? AITA?

