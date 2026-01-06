Wife Was Scheduled To Attend Medical Appointments, But Her Husband Refused To Pick Up Their Daughter And Insisted She Bring Her To The Doctor

Parents make tough judgment calls when it comes to their kids’ safety.

This woman needed to attend back-to-back OB and mammogram appointments, but her husband refused to use PTO.

Instead, he suggested that she bring their 9-year-old and leave her in the waiting room while she does her check-up.

She instantly refused, and now, they’re arguing whether his suggestion was even legal.

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITA for refusing to leave my daughter in my OB waiting room while I have a double appointment? I am a 40-year-old and I live with my husband and 9-year-old daughter. We have one vehicle. I had two OB appointments scheduled for today. I had a 2:45 annual “scootch to the edge” appointment. It was directly followed by my first mammogram at 3:30. I was a bit nervous.

This woman’s husband suggested that she bring their daughter with her and just leave her in the waiting room.

Last week, we had agreed to have my husband use PTO to get our daughter off the bus at 3:15. While I was at the appointments alone. Today, when we got up to get her ready for school, he told me that he would rather not take the PTO. He told me to bring our 9-year-old to my appointment. He said to leave her in the waiting room until I was done.

She refused and wondered if it was even legal to leave a little girl waiting for 1.5 hours.

I immediately refused. I refused not only because of how insane it sounds to me to leave a 9-year-old in a waiting room alone for 1.5 hours. I also wondered if that was illegal. In the end, I had to reschedule my appointment because he kept saying it wasn’t a big deal to leave her in the waiting room.

Her husband got mad and called her paranoid and overbearing.

He even ended up storming out of the house. He was annoyed at me for being overbearing, paranoid, and overprotective. He justified that this would have been acceptable. Because when he and his sister were kids in Philly, he would have to wait in waiting rooms alone while his parents had appointments. But this isn’t 1990, and I am not his mom. So am I an jerk for not bringing my daughter with me?

Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

Short and straightforward.

What is his problem, asks this one.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s a valid point.

Finally, people are calling out the husband.

This isn’t the 1990, dude.

Everything is so much different now!

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.