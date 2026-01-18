Woman Went To Best Buy After A Long Flight, But She Was Mistaken For An Employee And Had To Insist She Didn’t Work There Multiple Times

Some people see confidence and immediately assume authority.

The following story involves a woman who traveled to San Diego for a work convention.

She and her coworker went to Best Buy to get some tech accessories for the event.

But she was surprised when a random stranger approached her in a quite aggressive way.

Let’s take a look!

I’m not wearing a blue shirt I had to go to San Diego to work at one of the conventions. I had just gotten off of an 8-hour plane ride. I was wearing a green “Tell your dog I said hi” T-shirt and yoga pants. My coworker picked me up from the airport.

This woman and her coworker went to Best Buy to get some external speakers.

We got a text message saying we needed to get some external computer speakers. So off we went to Best Buy. My coworker is not technology savvy. My boss told her to let me go pick them out since he knew I would get good ones. I made a beeline to the general location of speakers with her. I then started asking her questions about what was in the text message. I picked up speakers that made the most sense.

An older man yelled at her and started asking about flash drives.

An older gentleman yelled at me, and I got startled. He asked if there were any more of this flash drive in the back. I looked confused and looked around to see if there was someone else he was calling over. He asked me again and I said, “I don’t work here.”

She told him multiple times that she didn’t work there.

He asked me a third time. I said, “I’m sorry, but I’m not even wearing a blue shirt.” I said, “I don’t work here.” I left with the three sets of external speakers with my coworker.

She thought it was a very strange encounter.

The dude was still standing there as I was leaving. So I told an employee to check on him. It was still very strange.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

This could be a possibility.

Here’s another honest opinion.

Lol. A short and funny remark.

Finally, this person shares their own observation.

She looked too tech-savvy to be mistaken for a tech employee… even without the blue shirt.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.