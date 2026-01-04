Woman Who Works Full-Time And Studies Online Finally Got A Day Off, But When She Was Sleeping In For The First Time In Weeks, Her Sister Woke Her Up

Sleeping is so important, and yet, most of us don’t sleep as much as we really need.

AITA for yelling at my sister after she ruined my one day off? So I (19M) work full-time at a café + do online classes. I usually don’t get a proper day off. Last Sunday was literally the first day in like three weeks where I didn’t have to wake up early, deal with customers asking for “extra hot oat milk foam,” or attend stupid Zoom lectures. My sister (24F) lives with us temporarily because she’s “figuring things out.” Which mostly means she sleeps till noon and then complains that “nobody respects creatives.” Whatever. Anyway, Saturday night I told everyone in the house that I’m sleeping in on Sunday. No alarms. No noise. No waking me up for anything short of a fire.

Cut to Sunday morning: it’s 6:47 AM and my door flies open like someone kicked it. My sister is freaking out because she can’t find her favourite black top. She’s blaming everyone, saying someone must’ve stolen it because “this house doesn’t appreciate boundaries.” I literally woke up with my heart pounding thinking something happened to a family member. Nope. Just a missing crop top.

I told her, “Dude, I don’t care. I’m sleeping. Close the door.” She kept going. For ten minutes. Ranting. Accusing. Opening my cupboard (??) to “check” if I took it. I snapped and yelled: “GET OUT. IT’S MY ONLY DAY OFF. I DON’T CARE ABOUT YOUR TOP.” She froze, called me an *******, and left. Mom later told me I should have been “more polite” because my sister is “under stress.” My dad thinks the whole thing is stupid and told both of us to grow up. But now my sister is giving me the silent treatment and telling relatives I “verbally attacked her at 7AM for no reason.” So yeah. AITA?

