Woman’s Boss Is Demanding That Everyone Sends Pictures Of Their Holiday Decorations, But She Doesn’t Celebrate And Refuses To Participate

What’s up with all the mandatory happy hours and activities at work?!

In today’s story, a woman shares how she finally said NO and opted out of decorating her home for Christmas just to send a picture to her boss.

Would you have dealt with the situation differently?

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for not decorating 🎄 Today my boss asked us to supply her with a picture of our holiday decorations. For context, we are all remote employees on my team. Next week she’s going to have a game where she shows the pictures and we have to guess whose decoration it is.

But she doesn’t want to participate.

I don’t decorate, at all. I actually think decorating is kind of a waste of space/time. Not to mention, temporary seasonal decorations end up in a landfill. Permanent seasonal decorations must be rotated and stored. I can’t be bothered. I guess in retrospect, I could have pulled a stock image and sent it to her from the internet.

She was just honest, but her boss didn’t like that.

Being neurodivergent, I told her I don’t decorate and left it at that. She basically said I’m ruining the game… it isn’t my job to decorate for her 💀🤷 I am also not Christian. I find no point in pretending to please others. I’m not going to buy decorations for a picture at work when I’m a remote employee.

There is a pattern.

By the way, it’s my boss’s first time being a manager. She started about 4 months ago. Last week, she told us there was mandatory overtime. She made us all sit through a 2-hour video together. This was a 13-hour day for me. We found out the next week that the overtime was not, in fact, mandatory, and she was just manipulating us. AITA?

