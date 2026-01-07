Woman’s Family Gave Her An Antique China Set As A Gift, But She Never Used It. So While Planning An Overseas Move, She Questioned How Obligated She Was To Keep It.

Sentimental gifts often come with invisible strings attached.

For one woman in a military family, an antique china set gifted by her dad and stepmom has survived years of moves without ever being used.

Now, with an overseas relocation looming, she’s weighing practicality against guilt.

You’ll want to keep reading for this one.

WIBTA if I sell my antique china set that my parents gifted me? I was gifted an antique china set on my 18th birthday. I think it’s for 12 or 16 people, so there are a ton of pieces. My dad and stepmom went to several antique stores tracking down a nice one.

But lately, the gift has become a bit of a burden.

I am now 30, and we are a military family that has moved several times all over the country and are about to move overseas. I have never used it and probably never will. It just takes up space and is stressful to move each time.

She wants to get rid of it, but feels guilty.

I’m considering selling it before the big move but feel bad about it, even though the chance of them knowing would be low. Should I just sell it and be done with it, and if so, what is the best way to get the most money for it? AITA?

This was supposed to be a thoughtful gift, not a lifelong storage contract.

Redditors chime in with their thoughts.

This user thinks honesty is the best policy.

It would be wrong to give away something sentimental.

This redditor doesn’t see a problem with a little white lie.

Maybe there’s a more compassionate way to get rid of the china.

Ultimately, no one can fault her for not wanting to drag an extra box overseas.

Not every gift is meant to follow you forever.

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.