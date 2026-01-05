Her Mother Told Her She Could Have Her Christmas Village Decorations, But Then She Gave Half Of The Set To Her Sister Instead

Imagine having a favorite type of Christmas decoration.

AITA for being upset at my mom & sister over my moms Christmas decorations I guess I’ll start with some content, my (24F) mother (52F) has a Christmas village along with a bunch of other decorations that my sister (27F) and I always set up together. It was something that her and I would bicker over (as siblings do) about who was allowed to set what up. It was one of my favourite things about that holidays to set this Christmas village up. Now that I’m an adult living with my boyfriend (26M) we have gotten our own Christmas village over the last 5 years that we set up together. My boyfriend also had a village growing up so he cherishes the village as well. The village that we have currently is an assortment of pieces that were either given to us or bought from others etc.

Now on to the main story. Recently my mom messaged my sister and I stating that she was going to be getting rid of some of her Christmas decorations and that if we wanted anything before she did that to let her know. I immediately told my mom that if she was getting rid of anything that I would like the village stuff. And my mom told me that she was already planning on giving it to me because my sister most likely wouldn’t want it.

Fast forward to Saturday morning at 7am my mom messaged me and “you get half the village your sister wants some.” Now the problem that I haven’t that she wants some it’s that she got to PICK exactly which pieces she wanted and I got the leftovers and my mom deemed that fair. When I expressed that we should’ve been able to pick at least one by one so we both got some we wanted my mom told me I was overreacting, because my sister didn’t already have a village she says she got to pick.

My sister picked the only piece I really wanted which was a barn and I do not have a barn in my set but she gave me the church and I already have 2. My moms excuse for this was that she didn’t know wha I already had. And I stated that a simple face time video would’ve solved the whole issue. My mother then hung up on me, so AITA for being upset?

