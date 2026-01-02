Young College Student Wants To Live On Campus And Make Friends, But He’s Doing It Without His Parents’ Approval Because They’re Very Against It

Most teenagers “rebel” for a reason: it’s nature’s way for humans to develop independence.

But what happens when parents don’t let kids be more independent?

In today’s story, a young man shares how his parents don’t want to “let him” live on campus.

Is he in the wrong for doing it anyway?

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for applying to live on campus without my parents approval? I’m (20M) and I recently finished all my courses at community college and I finally plan on transferring to a 4 year uni when the Spring 2026 semester starts. I’ve always wanted to live on campus for several personal reasons. My parents has always been very strict.

He feels isolated.

I’ve spent most of my high school years and 2 years at community college at home doing absolutely nothing and feeling left out when others were having the time of their lives. Living on campus seemed like a great way to get some freedom and independence. I’ve talked to them about moving and living on campus, however their answers are always met with no. I’ve tried making amends with them, like coming back home for the weekend but however it didn’t work.

The school sent them e-mails about it, and now they’re mad and upset.

But it’s what he wants.

One last thing, yes I know about the costs of the dorm and meal plans and I’ve been well prepared for that. I’ve been saving up ever since I got my first job in high school and I have a decent financial aid package that would cover most of the tuition and housing. I do plan on paying tuition and housing without my parents support. I know I went behind their backs, but I just felt like this was something I needed to do for myself. AITA?

Good for him for doing it anyway!

Having space and independence is an essential part of growing up.

