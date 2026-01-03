Young Woman Shows Up Wanting To See The Inside Of The House Where She Grew Up, But The Homeowners Lock The Door And Refuse To Let Her In
Imagine buying a house from the original homeowner. If the homeowner later showed up years later wanting to see inside the house for sentimental reasons, would you let them in or turn them away?
In this story, one family is in that exact situation, but due to a lot of drama with the previous homeowner, they refuse to let her inside.
Keep reading for all of the details.
AITA for not letting the previous owner of my house come back in to see it again after she had moved out
I (25f) have been living at this house with my parents since 2020. This house was built and owned by one family before us.
The OG owners were a carpenter, his wife, and their daughter. The owner and his friends moved out to the country and built houses all next door to each other in 1976 so them and their families were all super close.
The owner’s wife passed away in 2014 and the daughter moved out in 2015. The guy kept living here by himself until he passed away in 2020. After his passing, his daughter traveled back to the state and sold the house to us before leaving again.
The owner left a few things behind.
When we moved in we found a few boxes of old family pictures, expensive carpentry tools, and we found super expensive cooking supplies.
We contacted the daughter of the owner so that we could return the items to her but she didn’t answer. Over the years we continued to try and contact her through text messages, phone calls, emails, and we even tried to have the neighbor contact her.
In 2022, she finally answered and screamed at my mom for continuously trying to talk to her.
My mom explained everything to her but the girl said that she didn’t want any of her parents’ things. Then she called my mom a few explicit words and hung up.
Message received!
After that situation we stopped trying to contact her and we sold the carpentry tools, sold some of the cooking supplies, and we gave the family pictures to the neighbor that we knew was friends with the previous owner.
We thought that was the end.
However, last week I was in the backyard and my neighbor called me over to his fence. He had a younger woman with him who introduced herself as the girl who used to live in the house that I live in now.
She thanked me for giving the family pictures to the neighbor and then she asked me about the carpentry and cooking supplies.
She didn’t like the response.
When I told her that we sold them she LOST HER MIND.
She was angry that we would get rid of something that was so meaningful to her parents.
When I explained that we had tried to give them back to her she called me a liar and a witch.
Then she asked to see the inside of the house for old times sake but I didn’t like how she treated me and I didn’t like what she said to my mom in 2022 so I told her no.
The situation escalated quickly!
This made her get even angrier and it made the neighbor angry as well. They both yelled at me while I hurried inside and locked the doors.
About 10 minutes later, the girl was banging on the front door saying that she wanted to come inside.
My parents told her, through the door, that she couldn’t come in.
This made the neighbor mad so he joined her and nearly left a dent in the door.
We asked them to leave for over an hour before they finally left.
All the neighbors have turned on them.
Now it’s been a week and ALL of the neighbors know about what happened.
They keep giving us dirty looks and doing that classic old person thing of grunting whenever we try to talk to them.
They all adore that girl because she grew up hanging out with them and their kids so now we are the most hated people in our neighborhood. AITA?
What is wrong with that girl? She said she didn’t want the tools or anything else left behind. She was incredibly rude and unapologetic. I wouldn’t want to let her in my house either.
Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.
This person would make it clear to the neighbors why they didn’t let her in.
Here’s a suggestion to change the locks.
What else could they do?
Another person thinks the girl might have mental problems.
Nobody wants a crazy stranger in their home.
