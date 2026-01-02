Young Woman Was Heading To Her Boyfriend’s Birthday Dinner, But Her Controlling Dad Was Blowing Up Her Phone The Entire Time

It’s totally natural to look at our friends’ parents growing up, and see the differences in parenting.

Some kids parents might be really strict, while others give them all the freedom to be who they want and do what they want.

It’s also quite natural to want what we don’t have – the grass is always greener, and all that.

But once we become adults, our parents’ rules tend to be less of an issue, since once you’re grown you can generally live the way you want, for the most part.

For the young woman in this story, though, that is not the case – despite being eighteen, her parents are determined to keep tight control on her and her life.

Read on to find out what happened when she dared to miss curfew.

AITA for ignoring my parents’ curfew? Yesterday was my boyfriends birthday (he is 19, I’m 18). Before this, my parents never let him come over or let me go to his house. I went to his house at around 3pm, and I got invited to go out to eat with his family. When I got there, they told me we’d leave around 6pm. So I asked my parents for permission to go out to eat with them at 6pm, and they said yes.

But the rest of the day didn’t go so smoothly.

Fast forward to 7:30pm, I was still at my boyfriends house because we were waiting for his friend to come so that he could tag along. But my dad was blowing up my phone all angry, saying that I said it would be at 6pm and that if by 8pm we don’t leave, that I’d better come home – and I better not be outside at 10pm. At this point I knew I had to either go home or simply get home late. I decided to still go out to eat.

Read on to find out how things went down when she got home.

I got back home around 10:20pm. My family are sort of old school. My brother at 18 was able to be at his girlfriend’s house all the time, and his curfew wasn’t heavily restricted or even enforced. Meanwhile, I was only just able to hangout with my boyfriend at his house. When I got home, I told my dad it’s only just after 10pm, and I was at a restaurant. They’re still very angry and it’s now the next day. AITA?

At eighteen years old, you’re an adult – but when you live under your parents’ roof, you unfortunately still have to live by their rules.

But the real problem is that this young woman’s parents are quite old fashioned in how they create and deploy these rules, protecting and controlling their daughter in a way that they never did with their son.

Sadly this isn’t uncommon – but it’s absolutely not conducive to a good parent-child relationship, especially as she heads into adulthood.

Let’s see what folks on Reddit had to say about this.

This person agreed that she’d done nothing wrong.

While others thought her parents were being entirely unreasonable.

And this Redditor explained just how the parents were getting things wrong.

Fine, have a curfew. But the way that her dad was blowing up her phone hours beforehand shows just how controlling he is, and that’s not a healthy atmosphere for anyone to grow up in.

She was with grown adults, celebrating her boyfriend’s birthday – sometimes these things do overrun, and in these situations we usually allow people a little leeway, even if they’re our kids and it’s past their curfew.

But the way her parents are treating her is not only quite patronising, it also must be causing her a fair amount of stress and anxiety.

Eventually she might reject them – and it’ll be all their fault.

