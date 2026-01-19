Young Woman’s Friend Has Poor Personal Hygiene, But When She Told Her She Needed To Take A Shower, Her Friend Got Upset

Imagine being friends with someone with body odor and poor personal hygiene. Would you call her out on it in an attempt to help her out, or would you mind your own business?

AITA for telling a friend to shower I’m in a friend group of 4 people (18-19F), and one of my friends really struggles with personal hygiene. She battles with depression which me and the rest of my friends are well aware of and help her with to the best of our ability, but she has strong BO, bad breath, visible boogers and earwax etc. That it’s just a known fact that she smells really bad and frankly grosses a lot of people out.

She was venting about struggling with dating and wanting to meet new people in the same way me and the rest of my friends do, and this has been an ongoing thing where I feel like i can’t say anything out of fear of making her feel insecure. She was talking about this again to all of us and i told her that she would have a way easier time with relationships if she would just shower and clean herself better. She proceeded to get really upset with me and the rest of the girls took her side, saying i went too far.

I probably didn’t say it the nicest way that i could have but im honestly tired of the smell, same clothes for days. I don’t know what to do to remedy this. I tried apologizing and she is still extremely upset with me. AITA?

