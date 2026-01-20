Brother Finishes His Chores Because He’s Grateful For His Parents, So Now He’s Irritated When His Older Sister Refuses To Do The Same

Living with siblings as you’re growing up is one thing, but living under one roof when you’re adults is a completely different situation altogether.

You both have responsibilities, and lives to live – which can make the sibling dynamic somewhat different to the one you were used to, even if you still live under your parents’ roof.

But it also means that you might treat one another a little differently to how you’d treat actual roommates.

And frankly, the youngest sibling in this story is sick of it.

Read on to find out how his sister’s behavior is affecting his quality of life.

AITA for telling my sister she’s irresponsible. I am seventeen-year-old male, and my two siblings and I (20, female; 27, male) all live with our parents. My parents have told us that they’re fine with us living in the house forever, which we are all grateful for, since we know a lot of people who’s parents expect them to move out after turning 21. The only thing that my parents ask in return is that we help around the house, e.g. chores, buying weekly groceries, and a designated cooking schedule – so I will cook on Wednesdays, others cook on other days. This is where my sister comes up.

Let’s see how this schedule is panning out for them.

My sister is currently studying music at university (I don’t what course specifically, I just know it’s music based) and going two days a week, in order to further her career as an musical artist. She also works part time at a bubble tea store, working between one and three shifts a week. She likes to go out with friends, which is always set on days that she ‘plans’ on doing her housework (and then claims that it was scheduled a while back). Because of this, she has not been doing what she’s supposed to.

And this is causing drama between this guy and his older sister.

She keeps asking me to swap cooking days with her on the day (she cooks on Tuesdays). But I can’t because I start work at 6pm, and my school ends at 5pm (it’s a TAFE course, an Aussie thing, four days a week) – then she will refuse to cook on Tuesday because she’s gotta go do stuff with friends. And worst of all: she does not vacuum upstairs. It has a carpet floor – which is always getting dirty because my dad walks around barefooted inside and outside. Aside from emptying the recycling bin, she only has those two chores to do, compared to everyone else in the house – my dad has the second lowest amount, at three chores.

So he’s been doing his best to remind her.

I have been pestering her for the past two months, which is how long she has not vacuumed upstairs for. I only pester her whenever I spot her going onto instagram or watch a show. She always gets angry with me whenever I tell her, and says “I have no time, I have to study.” On a side note: she’s very lazy with other things. A fine example is from this morning: she chose to stay up late watching stuff on the TV, woke up late at 11am, changed into work clothes, did her makeup and everything (leaving everything out on the vanity), made a sandwich (didn’t put any of the leftover ingredients away), told me to put everything back and rushed out the door. That is literally how every one of her shifts before 1pm goes – it’s the same for when she has uni.

And he’s getting really frustrated, to the point he felt the need to confront her.

I told her today that she should start pulling her weight around the house, since she does nothing to contribute, and always avoids her responsibilities. I also told her that besides from it being disgusting that she hasn’t vacuumed the carpet in over two months, tracking debris and from downstairs into bedrooms and bathrooms, it shows that she’s not very appreciative of her living situation and is taking our parents’ kindness for granted. She was obviously mad, and went off at me about how she’s too busy with stuff mentioned prior, which I called her out on. AITA?

It must be really frustrating for this guy, who feels grateful to be living under his parents’ roof and clearly works hard to keep his side of the chores bargain, that his sister refuses to uphold her end.

But it shouldn’t be his job to remind him or confront her about this – his parents should be doing this on his behalf.

She needs to learn responsibility somehow, but she shouldn’t have to learn it from her younger brother.

Clearly his sister doesn’t value her situation in the same way this guy does, or else she sees that others are more than willing to pick up after her so sees little reason to change her behaviors.

Her younger brother needs to stop picking up the slack and allow her to feel the repercussions – and her parents really do need to put a foot down.

As it stands, things are heavily weighted on the youngest child, and it’s very unfair.

It’s no wonder he’s upset.

