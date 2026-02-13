18-Year-Old Woman Wants To Spend Time Alone During Her Vacation To Relax And Game, But Her Mother Expects Her To Spend Every Moment With Her

Sometimes, the only thing you want is a little peace and quiet.

So, what would you do if you were on vacation with your family and never had a single moment to yourself? Would you keep agreeing to everything your family wants to avoid feeling guilty? Or would you ask for some space and deal with the fallout?

In the following story, a young woman is in this situation and is unsure what to do. Here’s the full scoop.

AITA for wanting some time alone, away from my family? I (18F) am on vacation. My mother is too. I spend the entire day with her during the week, and on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, I also spend the evenings with her. I’m sleeping in the living room because the only time I have to play games is late at night, since during the day I’m with her. And I do like spending time with my mom, but I also want to do my own things: play games, paint, read, and write. When my father is home, she stays with him, but sometimes they still ask me to go out with them, like yesterday, or to watch something together. But honestly, I just want some time for myself.

She’s never alone.

If I’m sitting next to her and pick up my phone to reply to my girlfriend, she immediately starts complaining because I’m on my phone. It’s frustrating because I barely see my girlfriend and hardly have time to talk to her. Today is Sunday. My father was supposed to be home, but he went to a friend’s house. Great. I planned to play all day yesterday, but I couldn’t because they made me go out. I planned to play today too, but now I’ll be with my mom all week. I’m never alone. I don’t have a single minute to myself, and I can’t take it anymore. I love my mother, but I really need some time alone. The problem is that whenever I ask to do something on my own, she argues, complains, and guilt-trips me.

She does what she can to help.

I want to play. I want to be alone. I’ve started going to the bathroom just to have some time to myself. And what’s worse is that the only time I’m actually alone is when I’m washing dishes. If something arrives in the mail for her, I have to go get it immediately, whenever she wants. I just want to do my own little things. On top of that, she has a habit of “looking over my shoulder” when I’m on my phone, which is really irritating. I do household chores without any issues. I also make lunch and dinner when there’s time. AITA?

Wow! This young woman sounds like she deserves a break.

Let’s see how the folks over at Reddit feel about her whole situation.

This person suggests having a talk.

According to this comment, her mom means well.

Here’s what this person would do.

Good point.

She’s a grown woman and needs to act like it.

When she does this, maybe her mom will get the idea.

