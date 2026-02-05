‘A better start at adulthood than what I had.’ – A Grandmother Explained Why She Didn’t Buy Christmas Presents For Her Grandkids, And Instead Invested In Their Future

Grandparents are well-known for a couple things: hugs, more hugs, and giving their grandkids a ton of presents…until now!

A grandmother named Tammie posted a video on TikTok and she explained why she didn’t give her grandkids any gifts for Christmas.

Tammie said, “Another Christmas is right around the corner where I will not be buying gifts for my grandchildren”

She added, “Listen, my grandchildren have nine grandparents or sets of grandparents, and they have their mom and dad, and they have their aunts and uncles, who buy them all the toys, all the things.”

Tammie continued, “My granddaughter is ten, she’s the oldest, and when she was born, I foresaw this. There are four children in that family. If you can imagine all the toys they get from all of these people.”

She then said she talked to her son and told him she wasn’t going to buy gifts, but instead she was going to invest money for them. Tammie said she invests a flat amount of money for them every month, and the grandkids get bonus money on birthdays and for Christmas.

Tammie explained, “I just want them to have a better future or a better start at adulthood than what I had.”

In the video’s caption, she wrote, “They will have more than some people make in a year when they are ready for it.”

