A Business Owner Is Tired Of How Slow One Of Their Employees Works, So They Don’t Want To Pay Her For Any More Overtime

No one should be rushed at their job, because that usually doesn’t lead to anything good.

But, at the same time, employees who take wayyyy too long to get things done need to be realistic about what they’re contributing to their company.

In today’s story, a business owner is at the end of their rope because one of their employees is as slow as molasses AND expects to be paid overtime.

Let’s take a look at what’s going on here.

AITA for not honoring overtime over work? “I have a small business and employed my first two employees last summer. “E” (F/22), is a local “A” (F/27) is from America and moved here last summer (it’s her first job here). Both are doing pretty much the same job.

They’re pretty flexible…

I have a bit of a “I don’t care”-mentality, as long as the work gets done and the hours match they can leave early or come later whenever they want. “Problem” is, “E” is far more efficient and productive, she gets about 28% more done (not hourly, in total). “A” would work all day if I let her, while “E” does pretty much only the minimum hours. (I “only” allow 50 hours/week max., “A” would work the max. legal 60 hours). This spring I gave both a raise again, but as “E” is more efficient and hardly gets paid overtime she gets a chunk more now. (After taking the overtime of “A” into consideration they both get about the same in the end again).

Uh oh…

Yesterday after a bit of chitchat “A” complained that she now earns less per hour than “E” while “E” “hardly works at all” (her words). “E only works the bare minimum hours, goes out with the dog twice a day, goes on holiday twice a year, has her girlfriend in all the time,…. While I’m working hard, coming in every day, working overtime, hardly ever take sick-leave etc. and still E is getting more than me. Thats discrimination!” I of course listened and was concerned as she clearly was sitting with her anger for a bit now. I tried to explain to her that she could do all this things too. Her taking the dog out for a short walk takes less time then the smoking of “A” and both do not have to clock out for either. She goes on holiday twice a year because she has 30 days of paid leave a year (25 is the legal minimum, I give a week more because I’m happy with their work), and reminded her that she has to take the paid leave too. I told her this many times before and she will be 6 weeks at home this winter if she does not consume it beforehand. And I know that her girlfriend is here, when she finished her day at university, to drive home with “E”. She is not really lowering her productivity so I don’t care. (I even got them a cheap IKEA couch where she can wait). Finally I told her that she does not need to do so many hours, their contract is 40 hours/week, and I would not care if they work 35 as long as the work is done (I proposed that before that when after 3 months someone is a little bit in the negative with the hours the other one will receive the same amount in overtime, but it never was needed yet).

She just doesn’t get it…

She got offended and yelled at me that “she works more so she should get more”. I countered (a bit louder than I wanted in hindsight) that she only works longer, but “E” works more, and that they earn the same after keeping the overtime in mind. I understand where she comes from, and I showed her the numbers today. She seems a bit less agitated (I hope she understands that I don’t care about the fact that she is an immigrant).”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person said they’re NTA.

Another reader shared their thoughts.

This Reddit user spoke up.

Another reader had a lot to say.

And this person shared their thoughts.

They’re just trying to keep costs down, can you blame them?

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.