A Creator Shared A Winter Coat Hack That Keeps Her Warmer In Cold Weather

by Matthew Gilligan

If you’ve ever spent any time in Chicago in the winter, you know that the freezing cold temperatures and the strong winds are a recipe for one thing: PAIN.

And that’s why you gotta bundle up when you venture outside in the Windy City.

But are you doing it the right way?

A Chicago resident named Jessica posted a video and told people that she thinks they’re wearing winter coats the wrong way.

Jessica said, “Guys, you’re wearing your coats wrong.”

The fur on the TikTokker’s hood was on the outside and she said, “Please stop wearing it like this. This is not meant to be stylish. It’s meant to be functional.”

Jessica then tucked the fur into her hood.

She continued, “You’re supposed to fold it in like this and it covers your ears and it blocks air.”

Jessica added, “You zip your coat all the way to the top and it blocks air from coming in, and you stay so much warmer.”

In the video’s caption, Jessica wrote, “You’re wearing your winter coat wrong, and I’m sorry to be this person but it’s 8 degrees in Chicago and you need to stay warm.”

Check out the video.

@jessica.alzamora.xo

You’re wearing your winter coat wrong, and I’m sorry to be this person but it’s 8 degrees in Chicago and you need to stay warm 😭 this is how you wear the fur part of your coat properly. #fyp #chicago #winter

♬ original sound – Jessica Alzamora

And here’s what viewers had to say about this.

This person isn’t buying it.

Another TikTokker spoke up.

And this viewer was impressed.

Not everyone was on board with her idea…

