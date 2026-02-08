A Customer Asked Their Insurance Company If Bathroom Water Damage Would Be Covered, But They Failed To Hang Up Properly And Then Talked About Intentionally Causing The Damage

Insurance is important to help pay for things when a home or car is damaged due to unforeseen problems.

Some people, however, try to take advantage of their insurance policy by intentionally damaging their property, and if they are caught, they can get in serious trouble.

An insurance company representative in this story took a call from someone asking about their water damage coverage, and after he explained it to them, he heard something that would ensure their claim would be denied.

How not to commit insurance fraud #1 Caller: I have had a terrible leak in the bathroom, it has ruined all our carpets, am I covered?

Easy enough, water leaks happen all the time.

Employee: You do have that cover under your policy, I will send a loss adjuster out to see you as soon as possible. Caller : Thank you.

Oh no.

Caller fails to hang up properly

Yikes, and this is why they record calls.

Caller : Diedre, turn the taps on it is covered.

Some people are just too stupid. Now they are going to have damage, plus no coverage, plus be facing criminal charges.

Let’s see what the people in the comments say about it.

They don’t deserve to get away with it.

Yeah, made life easier.

Sure, I’m sure it was stolen.

Yikes, never give an insurance guy more information than you have to.

This is exactly it.

Why is it that criminals are so clueless?

