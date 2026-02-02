A Customer Was Extremely Humbled By The Price Of Her Starbucks Order

Starbucks ain’t cheap these days, folks!

And if you want to get anything other than a simple coffee drink, your bank account is gonna take a bit of a hit.

A TikTokker named Avery recently found that out and she posted a video about her Starbucks experience on TikTok.

Avery wrote in her video’s text overlay, “Watch me get so extremely humbled by the price of my Starbucks this morning.”

The TikTokker recorded herself in the drive-thru and she ordered a grilled cheese sandwich, a venti Strawberry Acai Refresher blended with lemonade, and she added popping boba.

And then Avery got her total…

$15.43.

She was pretty shocked and said, “Oh my gosh. Fifteen dollars?”

Avery continued to try to figure out the total and said, “Popping boba had to be, like, added $2.50. What? Oh my gosh.”

In the video’s caption, she wrote, “Honestly, so totally my fault because I should’ve asked how much it would be to add popping boba.”

Doh!

Here’s the video.

@averykatherinewood Honestly, so totally my fault because I should’ve asked how much it would be to add popping Boba. ♬ original sound – Avery Katherine Wood

Let’s see what viewers had to say about this.

Everything seems to cost an arm and a leg these days!

