A Dad Shared A Heartwarming Video About Teaching His Daughter Important Life Lessons

Way to go, Dad!

A man named David posted a video on TikTok and shared an important conversation he had with his young daughter.

The text overlay to David’s video reads, “You’re raising a daughter who loves herself enough to walk away from negativity.”

The TikTokker asked his daughter what she’d say if someone said they didn’t like her outfit.

The little girl responded, “I would say it’s okay. I am not wearing this for you, I am wearing it for myself.”

David continued and asked his daughter how she’d respond if someone said to her, “I don’t like you.”

The little girl answered, “It’s okay, I love myself.”

In the video’s caption, David wrote, “We’re not raising a perfect child, we’re raising a confident one.”

This dad is raising his daughter the right way!

