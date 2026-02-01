February 1, 2026 at 4:48 am

A Dad Shared A Heartwarming Video About Teaching His Daughter Important Life Lessons

by Matthew Gilligan

man talking to his daughter

TikTok/@daviesdailydiaries

A man named David posted a video on TikTok and shared an important conversation he had with his young daughter.

man talking to his daughter

The text overlay to David’s video reads, “You’re raising a daughter who loves herself enough to walk away from negativity.”

The TikTokker asked his daughter what she’d say if someone said they didn’t like her outfit.

The little girl responded, “I would say it’s okay. I am not wearing this for you, I am wearing it for myself.”

man talking to young girl

David continued and asked his daughter how she’d respond if someone said to her, “I don’t like you.”

The little girl answered, “It’s okay, I love myself.”

In the video’s caption, David wrote, “We’re not raising a perfect child, we’re raising a confident one.”

man talking to his daughter

@daviesdailydiaries

We’re not raising a perfect child — we’re raising a confident one.#daddysgirl #raisingconfidentchildren #selfworthstartsyoung

♬ original sound – daviesdailydiaries

Screenshot 2026 01 14 at 5.51.38 PM A Dad Shared A Heartwarming Video About Teaching His Daughter Important Life Lessons

Screenshot 2026 01 14 at 5.51.47 PM A Dad Shared A Heartwarming Video About Teaching His Daughter Important Life Lessons

Screenshot 2026 01 14 at 5.52.06 PM A Dad Shared A Heartwarming Video About Teaching His Daughter Important Life Lessons

