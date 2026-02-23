February 23, 2026 at 10:48 am

A Dog Owner Brought His Pooch To The Park To Play Soccer And He Found Out She Has Some Serious Skills

by Matthew Gilligan

We need more videos of dogs playing sports, don’t you think?

Sure, we get a treat every once in a while, but I want to see this kind of stuff in my feed on a daily basis!

A TikTokker named Gino showed folks how a dog surprised him and his friends while they were playing soccer in a park.

The video shows a group of guys playing soccer in a park.

One of the men dribbled the ball down the field…

And then the dog joined the game!

The man shot the ball at the goal, the goaltender made the save…

And then the dog got the rebound and headed the ball in for a goal!

The group of friends could hardly believe their eyes.

The video’s caption reads, “When the dog turns into prime Messi.”

Take a look at the video.

@ginogaxha

When the Dog turns into prime Messi 😱🤯 #viral #fyp #Soccer #footy #dogsoftiktok @Ollie Patts

♬ original sound – ginogaxha

Here’s how TikTokkers reacted.

This person nailed it.

Another TikTokker has a good idea…

And this individual shared their thoughts.

Are we looking at the next Lionel Messi here?

