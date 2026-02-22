A Family Adopted A Dog And He Got All Kinds Of Presents For His Birthday

Videos like the one you’re about to see are the #1 reason why social media exists!

A Rottweiler named Koba got adopted by a nice family, got his own TikTok page, and there’s no doubt that he’s living the high life!

In a viral video, Koba’s owners showed how the pooch celebrated his first birthday in his new home.

The video shows Koba sniffing all the different birthday presents his family got him.

As he looked around, they told Koba to rip up the presents, but the gentle giant took his time and unwrapped his gifts slowly.

Koba’s first present was a ball for him to play with, and he got to work with the gift immediately!

The video’s text overlay reads, “His first birthday with us. Adopting him was the best decision we’ve ever made.”

Take a look at the video.

All dogs deserve to be spoiled like this!

