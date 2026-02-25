A Homeowner Got Tired Of Looking At His Sister-In-Law’s Broken-Down Truck, So He Had It Towed From His Property

It’s sad, but true…

AITA for having my SIL’s truck towed off my property? “I (31M) have never really gotten along with my SIL (25F). She and my brother (30M) lived with me for about a year when the pandemic started. A few months in one of her friends passed away and she took possession of a broken down later 1980s truck.

She had the truck towed to my property and I told her that if she wanted to keep it there she needed to get it running and tagged so that it was in line with the city ordinances. A few months down the road she didn’t touch it and in fact, started throwing trash in the bed. When they moved out a few months ago I reiterated that she needs to get the car running and tagged, or move it somewhere else.

Recently I had a new neighbor move in and they told the city that I had a broken down car in my yard. The cops came by and told me I had a month the fix the problem. I contacted my brother and SIL to inform them and they still haven’t done anything about it. With the deadline coming up I decided I was done with trying to get them to tow it. I called a local tow company and explained everything to them and they were more than happy to remove it. They explained that they would tow it and inform the two that they can come to pick it up at the tow yard and pay the tow fee.

Honestly, I’m happy to be rid of the truck, but the other day my brother called and yelled at me for towing it. He said that I was a jerk because that truck was the only thing she had left of her friend. I explained that I had the city getting on me about it and that I would have to pay a fee for the truck if they didn’t do something. I told them I gave them multiple chances, but they kept putting it off. AITA?”

He told her he wanted that truck off his property multiple times…

