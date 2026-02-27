A Husband Wants To Let His Pregnant Niece And Her Boyfriend Live In Their Rental Property Instead Of Staying In A Bad Neighborhood, But His Wife Doesn’t Think It’s A Good Idea

Most folks out there want to do everything they possibly can to help out their family members.

WIBTA if I tried to convince my wife to let our niece and her boyfriend move in to our rental property? “Our niece (22F) and her boyfriend (24/25M) disclosed to us that they are expecting. She is 8 weeks pregnant. We took her in after there were a series of events that eventually led to her being removed from my (53M) younger brother’s custody because he was determined to be an unfit parent and he eventually went to jail. Her mother is not in the picture.

While we never formally adopted her, we gave her all the same opportunities and advantages that all 3 of our biological children have had. She lived with us from age 5-18, until she went to college. We paid for her schooling and college education. Bought her first car. She still comes around for holiday dinners. I have always considered her to be one of ours. Her boyfriend told us that their plan is to get an apartment together in a neighborhood that I would advise my worst enemy against living in. It’s what they can afford together.

I was glad to know that they had some sort of plan, but to be perfectly honest I don’t want either of them in that situation. You can walk to any given corner and there’s someone selling drugs. Gunshots are a normal occurrence. After they left, I discussed with my wife the possibility of letting them use our rental property. We would sit down with them again and determine what they can afford, for how long etc. It’s been empty for a year (we haven’t really been looking to fill it) and we’re not struggling without the income, so I suggested that they stay there.

She said no, it would only coddle them and they needed to figure this out on their own. I asked her if she really wanted her in that kind of environment and she then said she (our niece) would’ve done well to think about that before getting pregnant. She also mentioned that she wouldn’t make that accommodation for any of our other kids. I understand that she is disappointed about all of this and it’s as much her property as it is mine. WIBTA if I brought this conversation up again?”

