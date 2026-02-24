A Husband Wants To Sell The House His Wife Inherited For A More Secure Future, But She Thinks He’s Being Greedy

When it comes to money and family inheritance, things can get quite complicated. Literally anything can happen, and things can go off the rails in a hurry when family members aren’t on the same page about how to proceed.

AITA Inheritance Greed. “My wife (39F) and I (34M) have been married eight years. We have two kids, ages five and one. Between the years 2020 and 2022 she lost both her parents and I lost my mother. They have been very tough years but we made it through them together. She ended up with her family home in the inheritance and a good amount of money that her parents had set aside. The issue we are running into is that the house she got is in a different country and it makes no sense to keep.

Selling it and investing the money could not only allow us to set our kids up for their futures, it could also allow us to retire comfortably within 15 years. She agrees selling is the best option her only issue is the timeline in doing it. I want to sell now and she wants to wait five years from now. Originally she stated 3 years when we first discussed it. I’ve been very hands off on the process and encouraged her to do what is comfortable as I fully understand the weight of having to sell your family home and the reality that it brings for the loss of her parents.

It’s just that now as we are reaching 3 years we are slowly wasting the opportunity we have been given. For her the main issue is her aunt lives at the house currently but plans to move out sometime in the future but doesn’t know when. Her aunt is a great woman who has helped massively through the whole process who we both agree deserves whatever we can do for her. I’ve explained to my wife that while I understand you want to give her as much time as she wants, every year we wait is like throwing out money.

My suggestion was that we could take a 50k and use that to rent her a place near where the house is so she can continue living in the area while allowing us to sell the house. The 50k would be a gift to her with no strings attached and if she decided she just wanted to move out of the city and use the money for anything else it would make no difference to me as she deserves it for helping our family.

In response to my suggestion she proceeded to say all I care about is money and I am being greedy. I understood that she was probably just dealing with a lot of emotions about the whole process and am very sympathetic to that so I didn’t push any further. Now anytime I bring this up she characterizes me as a greedy person that’s asking her to throw her aunt out of the house after all she’s done and I feel this is really unfair and genuinely hurts me deeply. I feel like I am just trying to help my family succeed. I just want to know if maybe I’m just not able to be introspective enough in this situation and maybe I am much more greedy than I realize. AITA for asking my wife to sell the home she got in her inheritance earlier than she wants?”

