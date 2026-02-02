A Middle School Teacher Asked Her Students What They Thought People Over 30-Years-Old Wanted For Christmas

If nothing else, kids are usually pretty honest…

And this middle school teacher named Ashley got a whole lot of honesty thrown at her when she asked her students to write out answers to the following question:

“What do you think people 30 years and older want for Christmas?”

Ashley showed viewers the responses she received to her question and they were pretty amusing.

Some of the answers included, “a hot husband, retirement, money,” “a raise and 10,000 dollars,” and “alone time from their kids.”

Other responses were “healthy knees” and “a wheelchair.”

Still more students had answers such as “no taxes, no back pain” and “hearing aids.”

Other responses included, “life support” and “alcohol.”

Oh, and one kid suggested “a lobotomy.”

Wow…

Check out the video.

And here’s what viewers had to say about this.

This person chimed in.

Another TikTokker spoke up.

And this viewer picked a favorite.

Her students sound like they’re pretty bright!

