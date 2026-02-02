February 2, 2026 at 10:48 am

A Middle School Teacher Asked Her Students What They Thought People Over 30-Years-Old Wanted For Christmas

by Matthew Gilligan

teacher talking about her students

TikTok/@withlove_ashley

If nothing else, kids are usually pretty honest…

And this middle school teacher named Ashley got a whole lot of honesty thrown at her when she asked her students to write out answers to the following question:

“What do you think people 30 years and older want for Christmas?”

woman holding a sign

TikTok/@withlove_ashley

Ashley showed viewers the responses she received to her question and they were pretty amusing.

Some of the answers included, “a hot husband, retirement, money,” “a raise and 10,000 dollars,” and “alone time from their kids.”

Other responses were “healthy knees” and “a wheelchair.”

words written on a piece of paper

TikTok/@withlove_ashley

Still more students had answers such as “no taxes, no back pain” and “hearing aids.”

Other responses included, “life support” and “alcohol.”

Oh, and one kid suggested “a lobotomy.”

Wow…

words written on paper

TikTok/@withlove_ashley

Check out the video.

@withlove_ashley

I asked my students what they thought people over 30 years old and the answers sent me. 🤣🎄🎅🏻#fyp #foryoupage #teachersoftiktok #christmas #teacher

♬ a l l i w a n t f o r c h r i s t m a s – pops✨🍒

And here’s what viewers had to say about this.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2026 01 16 at 4.32.08 PM A Middle School Teacher Asked Her Students What They Thought People Over 30 Years Old Wanted For Christmas

Another TikTokker spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 01 16 at 4.32.34 PM A Middle School Teacher Asked Her Students What They Thought People Over 30 Years Old Wanted For Christmas

And this viewer picked a favorite.

Screenshot 2026 01 16 at 4.33.07 PM A Middle School Teacher Asked Her Students What They Thought People Over 30 Years Old Wanted For Christmas

Her students sound like they’re pretty bright!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2026 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter