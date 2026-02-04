February 4, 2026 at 2:55 pm

A Mom-To-Be Shared The Text Messages Her Husband Sent Her After He Found Out She’s Having Triplets

by Matthew Gilligan

man with his daughter

TikTok/@fflorsofia

Teamwork makes the dream work…and this couple knows all about it!

A woman named Flor showed TikTok viewers how her husband Austin responded to some major news…

She’s pregnant with triplets!

Flor posted a series of screenshots with text messages from Austin.

The text overlay on her video reads, “Text messages I got from my husband weeks after finding out we were having triplets.”

man with his daughter

TikTok/@fflorsofia

Flor laid the big news on Austin.

screenshot of text converasation

TikTok/@fflorsofia

And he immediately got to comforting her!

screenshot of text conversation

TikTok/@fflorsofia

He encouraged her that things were going to be okay, and he even dropped this gem on her.

screenshot of text conversation

TikTok/@fflorsofia

It’s obvious that Flor has a great guy to raise her kids with.

screenshot of text conversation

TikTok/@fflorsofia

And he even sent Flor an emoji with three beans!

emoji of three beans

TikTok/@fflorsofia

Awwwwwwww…

You can see all the screenshots from their conversation HERE.

TikTokkers shared their thoughts.

This person spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 01 16 at 1.12.26 PM A Mom To Be Shared The Text Messages Her Husband Sent Her After He Found Out Shes Having Triplets

Another individual was impressed.

Screenshot 2026 01 16 at 1.12.39 PM A Mom To Be Shared The Text Messages Her Husband Sent Her After He Found Out Shes Having Triplets

And this TikTokker chimed in.

Screenshot 2026 01 16 at 1.12.55 PM A Mom To Be Shared The Text Messages Her Husband Sent Her After He Found Out Shes Having Triplets

These parents are about to embark on an excellent adventure!

If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2026 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter