A Person’s Brother Got All Their Mom’s Inheritance Money, So They Won’t Help Him Out Now That They Inherited Money From Their Dad

AITA for not giving my brother a share of my inheritance for his property taxes? “When my mom passed, she left everything to my older brother, Jason. Jason never moved out of my mom’s home. He never had anything more than part-time minimum-wage jobs. My mom forgot about me or my sister and preferred Jason. It also meant she had minimal contact with her grandchildren when she favored him.

My father, who lost that home in a divorce, said it wasn’t fair that Jason inherited everything from my mom. My father suddenly passed away, and Jason was kept out of his will because my dad was still sour about what my mom did. Jason was shocked when he was left out of my dad’s will. He said the property tax on my mom’s house was late because he was planning to use the money from Dad’s inheritance, which was a dirty trick Dad pulled on him. My sister Debbie already told Jason to get a job, and maybe he will have the 7k by the time it’s due. I’m also not giving Jason anything. It’s how my dad wanted it.

Jason was freaking out during the reading because he didn’t get anything, and he’s already going through most of my mom’s money and hasn’t worked in 5 years since her passing. He called us all jerks and said he needed the money more than us. I’m sure this was the same line he used on my mom to get Debbie and me written out of my mom’s will. Jason acts like he will fight the will, but my dad talked about how Jason got 100% of my mom’s inheritance. He doesn’t get anything. On top of my dad’s insurance, Debbie and I are going to sell my dad’s home, and hopefully, the market stays hot.

I suggest to my brother that he do the same thing and take the money and downsize to a smaller apartment or home. My brother is ranting to anyone who will listen, calling us selfish jerks, and even setting up a GoFundMe for his taxes. Several family members have donated. My grandma (on my mom’s side) has reached out to me to help him with the taxes, and I said no.

My grandma said she is no longer going to leave Debbie and me anything now because of how we treated our brother, but I reminded my grandma that our mom (her daughter) started this, and no one threw a fit about it when mom passed away. Debbie had two small children then and could have used the money. I didn’t see Debbie start a GoFundMe, and I don’t remember you (grandma) calling Jason and asking him to give up part of his share for us. My grandma said it was a different situation, and I told her, “Not really.””

