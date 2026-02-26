February 26, 2026 at 12:15 am

A Person’s Estranged Sister Wants Some Of The Inheritance They Got From Their Mother, But They’re Honoring Her Wishes And Won’t Give Her Any

Pretty much every single family has a black sheep.

Someone who has been selfish and unruly and thinks that the rules don’t apply to them.

And there’s only so much that people can take of that nonsense!

In this story, a person is honoring their mom’s wish not to give any of their inheritance to their estranged sister.

Read on and see what you think.

AITA for not sharing my inheritance with my sister?

“Years ago my sister got arrested for doing inappropriate/illegal work, and her relationship with our mom collapsed.

As a result, my mom disowned her and drove her out of the family.

Their mom was very clear about this.

My mom passed away recently and I found out she was explicitly disinherited as well. As in, there is a line in the will that specifically mentions her by name that says she should get nothing.

My sister called me asking for some of the inheritance because she thinks it wasn’t right how my mom treated her.

Not gonna happen!

I basically told her no because it is my mom’s money and I am following her wishes.

We live in the US where this kind of work is illegal and my parents were always hardline Christians.

After she was kicked out of the family, my mom didn’t want me to contact her, and I obliged, so I also don’t really have a relationship with my sister.

AITA?”

Their sister burned her family bridges a long time ago…

