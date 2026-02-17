February 17, 2026 at 8:55 am

A Security Camera Showed How A Indoor Cat Reacted After He Got Locked Outside Of His House

by Matthew Gilligan

cat on a porch

TikTok/@amberblu

If we know anything about cats, it’s that they are mischievous little suckers!

And this cat mom knows all about it.

Her name is Amber and she showed TikTok viewers what happened when her kitty S’mores escaped through her front door and got a taste of the outside world.

woman on a porch

TikTok/@amberblu

The video shows Amber’s cat slip out the door onto her front porch.

S’mores sniffed around and then got spooked by a car driving by.

The cat tried to climb up the door and eventually froze in place.

cat on a porch

TikTok/@amberblu

The frightened cat started meowing, clearly worried.

Someone opened the front door and S’mores ran inside.

The video’s caption, reads, “This is going viral on Instagram so sharing it here. My poor baby boy snuck out while my mom grabbed the mail.”

cat on a porch

TikTok/@amberblu

Take a look at the video.

@amberblu

This is going viral on Instagram so sharing it here. My poor baby boy snuck out while my mom grabbed the mail. #cats #kitty

♬ Welp, Didn’t Expect That – Yu-Peng Chen & HOYO-MiX

Now let’s see how viewers reacted.

This person shared a funny meme.

Screenshot 2026 01 29 at 1.05.37 PM A Security Camera Showed How A Indoor Cat Reacted After He Got Locked Outside Of His House

Another individual spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 01 29 at 1.05.50 PM A Security Camera Showed How A Indoor Cat Reacted After He Got Locked Outside Of His House

And this TikTokker weighed in.

Screenshot 2026 01 29 at 1.06.09 PM A Security Camera Showed How A Indoor Cat Reacted After He Got Locked Outside Of His House

That cat probably spent one of its lives that day.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a woman who went on a date with somebody who was 10 years older than her. Find out what happened!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2026 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter