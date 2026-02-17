A Security Camera Showed How A Indoor Cat Reacted After He Got Locked Outside Of His House

If we know anything about cats, it’s that they are mischievous little suckers!

And this cat mom knows all about it.

Her name is Amber and she showed TikTok viewers what happened when her kitty S’mores escaped through her front door and got a taste of the outside world.

The video shows Amber’s cat slip out the door onto her front porch.

S’mores sniffed around and then got spooked by a car driving by.

The cat tried to climb up the door and eventually froze in place.

The frightened cat started meowing, clearly worried.

Someone opened the front door and S’mores ran inside.

The video’s caption, reads, “This is going viral on Instagram so sharing it here. My poor baby boy snuck out while my mom grabbed the mail.”

Take a look at the video.

Now let’s see how viewers reacted.

This person shared a funny meme.

Another individual spoke up.

And this TikTokker weighed in.

That cat probably spent one of its lives that day.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a woman who went on a date with somebody who was 10 years older than her. Find out what happened!