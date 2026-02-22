Woman Gets Called Up To The “Career Ladder” Guessing Game Show, And Everyone Had So Much Fun

TikTok has all sorts of fun videos, including one that has gone viral for performing a fast-paced game show on the streets.

The game show is called the Career Ladder, where the host and a guest get on a ladder, and he has to guess their career.

The video begins with the host calling up an older woman to the ladder, and he begins, “What’s your name?” To which she replies, “Jill Grassoff.”

Then he explains, “I will guess your job in two minutes, if I fail, you walk away and never tell me what you do. Welcome to the Career Ladder.”

This sounds fun.

Then he begins to question her, saying, “Who brought you here?”

She replied, “All these children here.”

He then says, “Yo, what’s up, children! You have a job, that’s great. You’re their teacher?”

She says, “Yes.” So, technically, he won already. But he wants to go on.

He asks, “Wait? A particular subject?”

Now he has to guess the subject.

So, he says, “Chemistry?”

“Nope,” she replies.

He asks, “If your job was a food, what food would it be?”

She answers, “Fat Chocolate Cake.”

Then he asks, “Do people love this subject?”

To which she replies, “Yes.” The kids shout that they do indeed love it.

So, he deduces, “So, you’re not a math teacher. Or English.”

He is narrowing it down.

After a few more questions, he asks, “Is it warm? Is your subject warm?”

She says, “Yeah, you get warm you get hot. Very hot.”

Then he asks, “Is there fire?

To which she says, “Sometimes, yeah.”

And he finally says, “Cooking? Cooking classes?”

The kids go wild, confirming that he got it right, just as the clock was about to expire.

Wow, that was surprisingly fun.

Check out this video for yourself, here:

The commenters seem to love this teacher!

This person knows the teacher.

Hey, it is her teacher.

What a fun video, everyone was having so much fun.

