A Teenager Is Sick Of Dealing With Her Mom’s Financial Issues, So She Told Her She Doesn’t Want Her Name On Her Bank Account

AITA? I don’t want my mom’s name on my bank account. “I (17F) unfortunately live with my mother. She receives roughly $1,700 a month because I get benefits from my dad who passed in 2009, however the benefits drop off after I graduate or when I turn 18 if she doesn’t get the papers in. I recently got a job with no help from my mother.

She lost all of my important papers like my social security card and I have to wait until I turn 18 to get a new one due to her lack of motivation to help me get it. Not having the social security card has put me behind getting jobs and getting other things such as my driver’s license and state ID. The job I am at now accepted me because I knew my social security number and I start pretty soon. I asked my uncle if he could help me set up a bank account because everyone knows how my mother is with money and that she doesn’t set priorities plus she owes a lot of money to various people. My uncle agreed to help me but I also have to wait until I turn 18 to open a bank account because of the not having a state ID. I told my mother and she responded with “oh well I was just going to open you an account connected to my bank account and get you your own card so you could use the money whenever you need.”

I told her I didn’t want to have her name on my bank account at all and she responded “well I guess I’ll have to go get 5 more jobs to just pay the rent” she got even more mad and then hung up. But I need to know: AITA for not trusting my mom knowing she already owes people money and I don’t want her name on my bank account?”

