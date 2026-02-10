A Therapist Asked Boomer Parents A Big Question About How They Deal With Their Adult Children

This viral TikTok video will certainly get a lot of folks talking.

A therapist named Mary Beth didn’t hold back when she got real about why she’s confused about how Boomer parents interact with their kids who are grown adults.

Mary Beth said, “I’ve been a family therapist for about ten years now, and there is this thing that Boomer parents consistently do that I have to admit, I truly do not understand. And I would really like to understand this, because I do think it would really help my Gen X and Millennial adult clients.”

She continued, “Okay, I’m gonna play the part of a Boomer parent.”

Mary Beth then pretended to be on the phone and said, “Hey honey, I hope you’re having a good day. I just want to let you know your dad had surgery today. It was open heart surgery. We just didn’t want to worry you.”

She then said, “Or here’s another one.”

Imitating being on another phone call, Mary Beth said, “Well, Grandma’s been on life-support for the last week, and it’s not looking good, so we thought we’d let you know. We wanted to wait until we knew for sure that it wasn’t looking good until we called.”

The therapist then said to viewers, “I would like to understand the rationale behind this, because I understand protecting your children from information that might not be developmentally appropriate when it comes to illness with family members, but these are adult children and they can make their own decisions.”

She added, “They come in my office and they’re like, ‘I’m angry, I’m sad, I feel betrayed, I feel like I can’t trust my parents to share really important health information about immediate family members with me. I don’t understand this.'”

Mary Beth then said, “If the idea here was to spare your adult child some anxiety, it has backfired. The lack of communication regarding important family health events has not only increased their anxiety, but it’s resulted in a fracture in your relationship or a breach of trust.”

In the video’s caption, she asked, “Respectfully, why?”

Check out the video.

And here’s what viewers had to say on TikTok.

This person chimed in.

Another TikTokker weighed in.

And this viewer shared their thoughts.

She definitely makes some interesting points…

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁