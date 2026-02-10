February 10, 2026 at 6:55 am

A Therapist Asked Boomer Parents A Big Question About How They Deal With Their Adult Children

by Matthew Gilligan

woman talking about boomers

TikTok/@yourjourneythrough

This viral TikTok video will certainly get a lot of folks talking.

A therapist named Mary Beth didn’t hold back when she got real about why she’s confused about how Boomer parents interact with their kids who are grown adults.

therapist talking about boomers

TikTok/@yourjourneythrough

Mary Beth said, “I’ve been a family therapist for about ten years now, and there is this thing that Boomer parents consistently do that I have to admit, I truly do not understand. And I would really like to understand this, because I do think it would really help my Gen X and Millennial adult clients.”

She continued, “Okay, I’m gonna play the part of a Boomer parent.”

Mary Beth then pretended to be on the phone and said, “Hey honey, I hope you’re having a good day. I just want to let you know your dad had surgery today. It was open heart surgery. We just didn’t want to worry you.”

She then said, “Or here’s another one.”

Imitating being on another phone call, Mary Beth said, “Well, Grandma’s been on life-support for the last week, and it’s not looking good, so we thought we’d let you know. We wanted to wait until we knew for sure that it wasn’t looking good until we called.”

woman talking about boomer parents

TikTok/@yourjourneythrough

The therapist then said to viewers, “I would like to understand the rationale behind this, because I understand protecting your children from information that might not be developmentally appropriate when it comes to illness with family members, but these are adult children and they can make their own decisions.”

She added, “They come in my office and they’re like, ‘I’m angry, I’m sad, I feel betrayed, I feel like I can’t trust my parents to share really important health information about immediate family members with me. I don’t understand this.'”

Mary Beth then said, “If the idea here was to spare your adult child some anxiety, it has backfired. The lack of communication regarding important family health events has not only increased their anxiety, but it’s resulted in a fracture in your relationship or a breach of trust.”

In the video’s caption, she asked, “Respectfully, why?”

woman talking to tiktokkers

TikTok/@yourjourneythrough

Check out the video.

@yourjourneythrough

Respectfully, why? If this hits home and you want to talk it through, message us the word “contact” to chat or book a session. 💌 #raleigh #boomerparents #parenting #raleighmoms #familydynamics

♬ original sound – yourjourneythrough

And here’s what viewers had to say on TikTok.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2026 01 23 at 2.35.16 PM A Therapist Asked Boomer Parents A Big Question About How They Deal With Their Adult Children

Another TikTokker weighed in.

Screenshot 2026 01 23 at 2.35.33 PM A Therapist Asked Boomer Parents A Big Question About How They Deal With Their Adult Children

And this viewer shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 01 23 at 2.35.48 PM A Therapist Asked Boomer Parents A Big Question About How They Deal With Their Adult Children

She definitely makes some interesting points…

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2026 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter