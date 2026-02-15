A Wife With A New Career Wants To Have Her Own Bank Account, But Her Husband Doesn’t Think It’s A Good Idea
Sometimes, you hear about other peoples’ relationships and all you can do is cringe…
And this is one of those stories!
Read on and hear from a woman who wants some independence in her life, but her husband isn’t on the same page as her.
Start now and see what you think.
WIBTA if I opened up a separate bank from my husband?
“Married, 30F here. He’s 31M.
Got married early, had kids early, and I put off my education and career for a very long time until about 2 years ago.
I am on my last semester of school and I have landed a job that will be in my profession and I am pretty excited.
Money has been tight for years and I’m glad I’ll be able to contribute a decent amount to support the four of us.
I have been dependent on him for over a decade.
She’s in a different position now.
I want to be an adult, have a bank account with some money in it that I can use for personal or fun expenses for myself.
Most of my paycheck would go into our joint, but a small % would go into mine, so I can spend the money how I wish, or “treat him” or buy him things with money I know I made on my own.
This is very important to me.
I pitched the idea to him a couple days ago, and he basically said no, let’s keep our money together. “You can put your paychecks into the savings account, if you want.”
I tried to reason with him, and I said, “I don’t see any downsides to this, why can’t I?”
He’s being hard-headed about this.
And he replied with, “Well what are the positives to it? Why can’t you just leave it together?”
I just want to have my own money that I can budget myself and decide how to spend myself, while knowing that I wasn’t dependent on him to get things that I want.
Is that so terrible? Am I doing something wrong here?
I asked him again today, “Can I just have an account that I put $50 in every paycheck?” and I was met with the same response.”
Her husband sounds a bit controlling, don’t you think…?
