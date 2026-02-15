A Wife With A New Career Wants To Have Her Own Bank Account, But Her Husband Doesn’t Think It’s A Good Idea

Sometimes, you hear about other peoples’ relationships and all you can do is cringe…

WIBTA if I opened up a separate bank from my husband? “Married, 30F here. He’s 31M. Got married early, had kids early, and I put off my education and career for a very long time until about 2 years ago. I am on my last semester of school and I have landed a job that will be in my profession and I am pretty excited. Money has been tight for years and I’m glad I’ll be able to contribute a decent amount to support the four of us. I have been dependent on him for over a decade.

I want to be an adult, have a bank account with some money in it that I can use for personal or fun expenses for myself. Most of my paycheck would go into our joint, but a small % would go into mine, so I can spend the money how I wish, or “treat him” or buy him things with money I know I made on my own. This is very important to me. I pitched the idea to him a couple days ago, and he basically said no, let’s keep our money together. “You can put your paychecks into the savings account, if you want.” I tried to reason with him, and I said, “I don’t see any downsides to this, why can’t I?”

And he replied with, “Well what are the positives to it? Why can’t you just leave it together?”

I just want to have my own money that I can budget myself and decide how to spend myself, while knowing that I wasn’t dependent on him to get things that I want. Is that so terrible? Am I doing something wrong here? I asked him again today, “Can I just have an account that I put $50 in every paycheck?” and I was met with the same response.”

