A Woman Is Tired Of Dealing With Her Fiancée’s Parents’ Financial Issues, So She Told Him He Needs To Get His Own Bank Account

AITA for “making” my fiance get his own bank account? “I have been with my fiance for almost 2 years now (in February). We moved fast, because about 3 months into the relationship we found out I was two months pregnant. He moved me in with him where he lived with his parents (he can’t live alone due to medical issues and can’t drive), and when I lost my job he urged me to stay home because of the pandemic and be a stay at home mom when our son came. Our son is now 1.

Since about 4/5 months into my pregnancy I have been urging my fiance to get his own bank account and every time it gets brought up the argument becomes worse and worse. I feel like we should be able to budget his money, and I told him I don’t care if I have access to the account (and we have decided I will NOT have access) but I want him to know what he has to work with because we are splitting the bills 50/50 with his parents and I don’t have an income. We also need to budget for our wedding. When the money was going into his parents’ account (where he couldn’t walk in and ask for it) we had no idea how much money he had.

A couple nights ago we got into another argument over it where I told him I was afraid our future was very financially insecure and I didn’t want to get married if that was the case, because money is the #1 reason people get divorced. I also told him I’d be happy to find a job and he can stay home with our son if that’s what he wants. He ended up storming out of the room and arguing with his parents and is now getting his paycheck sent to his own account. Here’s why I’m concerned I’m wrong: His parents think I’m using him, and that I’m being unreasonable. I don’t want to be seen as using him and it hurts me they think that, because I think I’m doing what’s best. However, whenever they talk to me they are short and snippy with me. AITA?”

