A Woman Is Tired Of Her Friend Always Asking For Money, So She Wants To See Her Bank Statements Before She Helps Her Out Again

Dealing with someone who constantly needs to borrow money can be exhausting, no matter how close you are to them.

There’s only so much you can do to help someone out before the well runs dry!

A woman talked about how she’s tired of her friend who always seems to take and take and take from her.

Read on and see what you think.

AITA for demanding 2 months of bank statements from a friend who wants me to give them more money? “She’s forever in financial distress, and I’ve given her over £3,000 to get by since we’ve known each other (about 6 years). She can’t be relied upon for an accurate incomings/outgoings analysis (understandably she wants to keep certain things private).

In any case, trying to do it would cause her an extreme amount of stress and anxiety, with her borderline personality disorder, severe anxiety and multiple addictions, for which she is getting help but not engaging very well. We’ve had huge arguments about this issue, where I have been accused of being heartless, selfish and not caring, because I do have the money to help her, I just refuse to do so without the statements.

In turn, I have stated that I’m not going to “bail that irresponsible woman out any longer”. I feel bad about asking for the bank statements, as it feels like a clear imposition for her. I genuinely want them so we can go through them together to see what she can realistically cut back on, and by how much. A part of me feels like I may be a jerk, because I can help but choose not to – she’s struggling really badly and is currently reliant on charities for food. However, given that I’ve given so much money over the years, to the point where she expects me to bail her out, my overwhelming feeling is that I’m justified in my stance.”

You can only lend someone so much money before it starts to get suspicious.

