A Woman Will Get A Big Inheritance If She Has A Child With Her Partner, But She Doesn’t Want To Have Kids Yet, So She Wants To Turn The Money Down

As the saying goes, nothing in life is free…

And that includes what some people have to do to get inheritance money that was promised to them.

In this story, a woman talked about the unusual conditions that are laid out in the inheritance she and her partner were meant to receive.

Let’s take a look!

AITA for not accepting an inheritance that could possibly change me and my SO’s (significant other’s) life? “I don’t know how wills work in other countries, but where I live, wills can have clauses, no matter how strange they sound. I (27f) haven’t had contact with my family in 9 years. They are all incredibly toxic and abusive, especially my mom. I left my house the day I turned 18 and never looked back.

She’s just just fine these days.

I’ve managed to have a good life. I have a degree, I have a roof over my head, a nice job and a great partner. I was recently contacted by my uncle’s lawyer. He passed away about a week ago, and I’ve been named as one of his heirs. I haven’t spoken to him in years, and I remember not being his favorite person, so this is an absolute surprise. The amount my uncle left for me is quite big, and it could possibly change me and my SO’s life. However, the inheritance comes with a clause. My uncle stated in his will that to be able to inherit whatever he left for us, the inheritor needs to be a parent.

She didn’t see this coming.

I was shocked when I heard this, and then I got mad, because the clause is ridiculous. I’ve decided I won’t accept the inheritance. I told my SO about what I decided, and he called me unreasonable. He says that we both have talked about having children in the future, so we could just have one now and receive the inheritance. I’ve thought about this and it just feels so wrong. My SO is right, we both want to be parents, but it feels disgusting to have a child just because we want the inheritance, not because they are truly desired.

Things have gotten incredibly complicated…

I then told my SO that I don’t think having a child now is a good idea, and he’s mad. He says I’m being selfish and only thinking about me when the inheritance could mean stability for the rest of our lives, and that we just have to speed up our plans for the future, and have the baby now. I believe that having a child now is not a good idea, but I’m starting to think that he is right about me being selfish.”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

Another reader said she’s NTA.

This individual agreed.

This Reddit user had a lot to say.

And this reader spoke up.

This is quite a conundrum!

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.