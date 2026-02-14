A Woman Wrote A Jingle For Dr. Pepper And The Company Used It In A Commercial

This might be the feel-good story of the year!

In December 2025, a woman named Romeo posted a video on TikTok that featured her singing a jingle she made up for Dr. Pepper…and she never could have expected what was going to happen next.

This is Romeo’s viral video that got the ball rolling.

The video became a viral hit almost immediately, and Dr. Pepper decided to use Romeo’s jingle in a commercial!

This video shows some behind-the-scenes action of the making of the commercial.

A TikTokker named Shannon posted the commercial playing on her TV.

And Romeo posted a video and thanked Dr. Pepper in a fake acceptance speech

Way to go!

Now let’s see what viewers had to say about this.

This person shared their thoughts.

Dr. Pepper weighed in!

And then TikTok did the same!

Congrats, Romeo!

You nailed it!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a couple who forgot to turn off their ice machine and returned home after 4 months to find their freezer had turn into a frozen cavern.