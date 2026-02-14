February 14, 2026 at 8:55 am

A Woman Wrote A Jingle For Dr. Pepper And The Company Used It In A Commercial

by Matthew Gilligan

making a dr. pepper commercial

Instagram/@jake.ceja

This might be the feel-good story of the year!

In December 2025, a woman named Romeo posted a video on TikTok that featured her singing a jingle she made up for Dr. Pepper…and she never could have expected what was going to happen next.

This is Romeo’s viral video that got the ball rolling.

@romeosshow

@Dr Pepper please get back to me with a proposition we can make thousands together. #drpepper #soda #beverage

♬ original sound – Romeo

The video became a viral hit almost immediately, and Dr. Pepper decided to use Romeo’s jingle in a commercial!

This video shows some behind-the-scenes action of the making of the commercial.

A TikTokker named Shannon posted the commercial playing on her TV.

@shanslayelaine

I LITERALLY SCREAMED IN EXCITEMENT FOR YOU @romeosshow I AM SO PROUD OF YOOOOU! @Dr Pepper #drpepper #drpeppercommercial #drpepperbabyitsgoodandnice

♬ Cycle Syncing Frequency – Still Haven

And Romeo posted a video and thanked Dr. Pepper in a fake acceptance speech

Way to go!

@romeosshow

THANKYOU GUYYYSSS THAT WAS AWESOME I LOVE YOU #drpepper #commercial #nationalchampionship

♬ Applause – Clapping Sound Effect 4 – Hollywood Sound Effects

Now let’s see what viewers had to say about this.

This person shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 01 25 at 9.33.01 AM A Woman Wrote A Jingle For Dr. Pepper And The Company Used It In A Commercial

Dr. Pepper weighed in!

Screenshot 2026 01 25 at 9.32.05 AM A Woman Wrote A Jingle For Dr. Pepper And The Company Used It In A Commercial

And then TikTok did the same!

Screenshot 2026 01 25 at 9.32.17 AM A Woman Wrote A Jingle For Dr. Pepper And The Company Used It In A Commercial

Congrats, Romeo!

You nailed it!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a couple who forgot to turn off their ice machine and returned home after 4 months to find their freezer had turn into a frozen cavern.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2026 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter