A Young Boy Tried A Raw Oyster For The First Time And It Didn’t Go Very Well

It’s a fact of life: you either love raw oysters, or you think they’re absolutely repulsive.

There’s no middle ground, people!

A mom posted a video on TikTok and showed folks how her son reacted when he tried a raw oyster for the first time at a restaurant.

The video’s text overlay reads, “Lucas trying oysters for the first time.”

The young boy was excited about this new culinary adventure, and he had a big smile on his face…until he actually put the raw oyster into his mouth.

Lucas was immediately grossed out by the slimy oyster, and he spit it out in a hurry.

The video’s caption reads, “He was so excited to try all the seafood! I don’t blame him.”

Maybe he’ll grow to love them one day…

Take a look at the video.

He was so excited to try all the sea food!! I don’t blame him 🥴#florida #oyster #waitforit #neveragain

Now check out what folks had to say about this on TikTok.

This viewer chimed in.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

And this TikTokker spoke up.

Well, oysters aren’t for everyone…

