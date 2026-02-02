Adult Child Knew How To Calm Their Father’s Silent Anger After A Minor Disagreement, But They Chose Not To Step In This Time And Let His Anger Linger

Doing the same thing over and over can get so old that you just stop.

So, what would you do if a small misunderstanding with your father turned into an awkward game of passive aggression on his part? Would you apologize and diffuse the situation like you always do? Or would you draw the line and refuse to do it this time?

In the following story, one adult child faces this exact situation and chooses the latter. Here’s what happened.

AITA for knowing I can talk to my dad who’s in quiet anger but choosing not to I booked a private dining room for 6 pm and told my cousin’s family the room was booked for 6. My dad got upset. He thinks I should’ve said 5:30 pm-6 pm, to nudge them to get there early. I disagreed, but eventually I said, “Okay, I should have said 5:30 pm to 6 pm” to avoid arguing. And we moved on.

He seemed to have gotten over it.

Later, we went for dinner around 5:45 pm to hold the room. My cousin’s family got there around 6:20 pm due to getting their 5-year-old ready. While we were waiting (just my parents and me), my dad was already angry. I think he got impatient waiting. This didn’t affect the dinner much, though, as my dad turned back to normal after my cousin’s family arrived.

Her dad was clearly still mad.

However, after the dinner and we said goodbye to my cousin’s family, he just went into silence with an angry expression. He would not say a word to my mom or me. And only responded minimally when my mom talked to him. From time to time, he’d mumble curse words to himself, sigh loudly, and make loud hissing/exhaling noises. Now, this is where I usually talk to him, calmly, and defuse the situation. This time I chose not to. AITA?

Yikes! It makes you really wonder who the child is here.

Let’s see how the people over at Reddit feel about what happened.

This person thinks the dad should’ve handled it.

Here’s another way to look at it.

According to this reader, the dad needs to grow up.

So true!

She handled it perfectly, but her father… not so much. It sounds like he needs to grow up and act like an adult.

