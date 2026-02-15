An Apartment Dweller’s New Property Manager Told Them They Needed To Get Rid Of Some Old Armchairs, But They Laughed It Off And Told Her They Won’t Do It

If you’ve ever had to deal with a bad property manager as a renter before, you know it can be a HUGE headache. Things don’t get fixed, your requests are completely ignored, and they choose to nitpick about little things that really don’t matter.

In today’s story, a renter is dealing with a property manager who should probably look for a new line of work.

Let’s take a look!

AITA for laughing and telling my property manager to get stuffed? “I’m a model tenant. Always paid my rent on time, I’m a bit neurotic when it comes to cleaning, quiet and respectful and I’ve been renting this house for 8 years. The owners adore me. My old property manager was a peach to deal with but she moved on to a different company and I met my new property manager this morning when she came around to do an inspection.

Hmmm…

I took the day off work because I wanted to meet her and it was going well until she passed me the report saying that everything looked good, but I had to remove the two armchairs in the living room. I asked what was wrong with them and she said that they were ‘ratty and an eyesore’. The said armchairs in question I’ve had for 3 years however I got them off a friend who didn’t want them anymore. The leather is worn and torn, they’re an awful shade of green/brown and yeah, they’re ugly as all hell but they’re the most comfortable armchairs I’ve ever sank into. They don’t smell or anything either. I told her they’ve never been an issue before and the previous manager had shown photos of the living room to the owners and they’d never said anything either.

Yikes.

She was kind of rude and snapped saying that (old manager) isn’t the property manager now, but she is and that I should take her advice because she can and will feed back everything to the owners. I dunno if it was a power trip or something that she was on but I scoffed/laughed at her and said “Yeah nah, get stuffed” kinda without thinking and then followed up with “Sorry but your job is to make sure the house is being maintained, not to come in and tell me to ditch my stuff.”

This lady is a control freak!

The inspection ended on a sour note obviously and she ended with “if those arm chairs are here next inspection then I’ll follow it up with the owners. Just remember that my feedback is a deciding factor in whether or not you continue to stay here.” A bit rude. Didn’t think much of it. Told my mum who said I was unnecessarily rude though, so that brings me here.”

This new property manager sounds a bit too big for her britches!

