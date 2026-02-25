February 25, 2026 at 4:49 am

An Owner Returned Home And Realized Her Cat Had Snuck Another Kitty Into The House

by Matthew Gilligan

cats sitting on stairs

TikTok/@heyitsrhi_

This video is yet another glaring example of why cats shouldn’t be trusted…

It comes to us from a woman named Rhi and she showed TikTok viewers how her cat Toby was up to no good while she was out of the house.

cats sitting on stairs

TikTok/@heyitsrhi_

The video’s text overlay reads, “When Tobes got busted sneaking his girlfriend in the microchip cat flap while we were on holiday.”

Toby and his fellow feline sat at the top of the stairs.

Rhi petted Toby’s guest and both cats then headed down the stairs.

cat sitting on stairs

TikTok/@heyitsrhi_

The caption reads, “BUSTED! Look at him pretending he has no idea how or why she’s there. God knows how we got her in through a microchip cat flap, but managed it.”

cat looking at its owner

TikTok/@heyitsrhi_

Here’s the video.

@heyitsrhi_

BUSTED! Look at him pretending he has no idea how or why she’s there 😂 god knows how we got her in through a microchip cat flap, but managed it. Video by @St Neots Pet Care who take such good care of Toby when we are away #cattok #cat #fyp #tuxedocat

♬ original sound – Viral Music Hits

And this is what viewers had to say.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2026 02 06 at 4.16.34 PM An Owner Returned Home And Realized Her Cat Had Snuck Another Kitty Into The House

Another viewer spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 02 06 at 4.17.02 PM An Owner Returned Home And Realized Her Cat Had Snuck Another Kitty Into The House

And this TikTok user shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 02 06 at 4.17.15 PM An Owner Returned Home And Realized Her Cat Had Snuck Another Kitty Into The House

This bad cat was up to no good!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a woman who went on a date with somebody who was 10 years older than her. Find out what happened!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2026 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter