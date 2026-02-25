An Owner Returned Home And Realized Her Cat Had Snuck Another Kitty Into The House

This video is yet another glaring example of why cats shouldn’t be trusted…

It comes to us from a woman named Rhi and she showed TikTok viewers how her cat Toby was up to no good while she was out of the house.

The video’s text overlay reads, “When Tobes got busted sneaking his girlfriend in the microchip cat flap while we were on holiday.”

Toby and his fellow feline sat at the top of the stairs.

Rhi petted Toby’s guest and both cats then headed down the stairs.

The caption reads, “BUSTED! Look at him pretending he has no idea how or why she’s there. God knows how we got her in through a microchip cat flap, but managed it.”

Here’s the video.

@heyitsrhi_ BUSTED! Look at him pretending he has no idea how or why she’s there 😂 god knows how we got her in through a microchip cat flap, but managed it. Video by @St Neots Pet Care who take such good care of Toby when we are away #cattok #cat #fyp #tuxedocat ♬ original sound – Viral Music Hits

This bad cat was up to no good!

